Shot fired from homemade gun during Garda search of Cork home

A homemade gun known as a slam-bang shotgun was one of the lethal items found during the search of a house in Rochestown, Cork, where a shot was discharged by a man when gardaí were present.

That was part of the evidence given by Detective Garda Daniel Coholan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court at the opening of the sentencing hearing for a father and three sons on various charges arising out of the incident at dinner time on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The hearing has only commenced before Judge Helen Boyle. It will resume next Tuesday, February 21.

Detective Sergeant Simon Grace obtained a warrant to search 1 Island View, Rochestown, that day, based on confidential information.

Sergeant Brian Teehan, of the armed support unit, then went in a group of six armed officers to the house, four approaching from the front and two from the back. They were all wearing full tactical gear for an operation designated as high risk.

Gardaí forced in the front door and Garda Emma Hennebry shouted: “Armed gardaí.”

Garda Hennebry saw James Keenan sitting on a couch discharging what she believed was a shotgun. She saw the long barrel. She shouted: “Shot being fired.”

“The door of the sitting room was then banged shut. Garda Hennebry felt an impact to her left arm,” Det Insp Coholan testified.

It was later found to be a soft tissue injury with no bone damage and was caused by what Det Insp Coholan described as “the energy from the cartridge".

An improvised shotgun made from iron bars, known as a slam bang shotgun, was recovered. The detective inspector said:

It is very crude, very effective, it works every time, it doesn’t jam.

As well as this weapon, gardaí also recovered 20 live shotgun rounds, one discharged shotgun cartridge, 23 petrol bombs, pitchforks, slash-hooks, and a broken pool cue.

The cartridges were found in various places, including a wall vent, a glasses case, and a vase.

Two of the petrol bombs were found on the landing of the house, four in one of the bedrooms, two in another, and 13 were found in a Heineken box in a shed.

There was a large TV screen in the house showing CCTV coverage of the armed support unit coming to the house. Further evidence of movements of the father and three sons from the previous days was also found.

James Keenan said that when the gardaí came that day he believed it was the McDonaghs breaking into the house as there was a feud going on.

Referring to the improvised shotgun, James Keenan said: “I grabbed the yoke for frightening crows.

When I am in the sitting room in my imagination I let the shot off just to frighten the McDonaghs.

James Keenan, age 55, from Ennis, Co Clare, and living at Island View, Rochestown Road, Cork, is a father of 10.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm — an improvised shotgun — to endanger life, possession of explosives, ammunition and assault causing harm to Garda Hennebry.

Peter Keenan, of Island View, Rochestown Road, who is in his 20s, admitted possessing the firearm in suspicious circumstances and having ammunition and explosives.

John Keenan, who is also in his 20s, of Glengarriff, Co Cork, admitted possession of the improvised shotgun and cartridges in suspicious circumstances.

Michael James Keenan, age 21, of 1 Island View, Rochestown, Cork, pleaded guilty to having a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Defence evidence and submissions have yet to be heard. No victim impact evidence has been given but one such statement from Garda Hennebry was handed in for the judge to read privately.