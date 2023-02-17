Man pulled from river Lee after bottle of Jägermeister became aggressive with rescuers

A 23-year-old man drank a whole bottle of Jägermeister on a hot July afternoon and then jumped into the River Lee, only to get into difficulties and have to be rescued by a fire crew with the assistance of a crane.

Aggravating the situation, he got aggressive with paramedics and fire crew who tried to assist him at Kennedy Quay in Cork when he was rescued from the river.

Simon Quilligan, of O’Brien’s Terrace, Buttevant, Cork, was threatening the very people who were trying to help him, Judge Colm Roberts was told when the incident was described at Cork District Court.

The young man pleaded guilty to being so drunk that he was a danger to himself or others and being threatening and abusive.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis described what happened on July 14, 2022, shortly after 4pm.

“Following a report of a man in the river in difficulty at Kennedy Quay, Cork, gardaí attended the scene. Fire crews were already there and in the river assisting the man, Simon Quilligan.

“He was taken from the river on a stretcher with assistqance of a crane and the fire crew.

“But he became aggressive with paramedics when they tried to assist him.

“Garda Conor Manton was informed by a witness present that this man drank a large bottle of Jägermeister without a mixer prior to entering the water.

“He was slurring his words, his eyes were glazed and he fell a number of times while being moved from the fire crew stretcher to the paramedics’ stretcher.

“He continued to be aggressive towards paramedics, fire crew, gardaí, and members of the public.”

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a sentence of two months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Simon Quilligan said about his drinking: “I am off it about five months.”

Shane Collins-Daly said in respect of the incident last July: “It was a very warm day. He had alcohol taken and they (accused and another man) went for a swim. The fire crew and paramedics probably saved his life.”

Judge Roberts said: “They did save his life. Did he thank them?”

Quilligan spoke up say: “I did.”

Mr Collins-Daly said of the emergency services: “They were the last people in the world he should have threatened.

“He has moved to Buttevant. He is with his partner and trying to keep his head down and live the quiet life up there.”

The judge agreed that the defendant did not set out to do anything untoward on the day and imposed a two-month suspended sentence.