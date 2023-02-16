Man went on crime rampage across Cork, burgling several houses and stealing 14 cars

A jail term of two and a half years was imposed on a Passage West man for engaging in a rampage of crime across Cork City and county involving several burglaries and the theft of 14 cars in a short period.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said a special investigation was set up in March 2022 because of the extent of the large number of burglaries taking place with the same modus operandi.

“The serious crime unit reviewed the incidents and set up a targeted approach to deal with it. We identified the suspect as Stephen Coughlan,” Det Sgt O’Sullivan said.

Coughlan was arrested at a house at Bridevalley View, Fairhill, Cork, where he was living at the time.

He was interviewed on three occasions about the burglaries and car thefts that occurred between March 10 and March 27, 2022.

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to 26 separate offences including three burglaries, two attempted burglaries, five thefts, stealing 14 cars, handling stolen property and possession of drugs at the time of his arrest.

He was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by Judge Dara Hayes to a period of four years, with the last 18 months suspended.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “This would be a case where the accused would pick a house that was open. There would be no attempt to make any confrontation and no damage caused.

If the door was locked he would not go in. If the door was open he would go in and see if the keys of the car were in the hallway. They would be taken and he would go before anyone appeared. There would never be any attempt to confront anyone.

“Getting the keys was the main purpose of the crime and it would take place between 1am and 5am,” the detective said.

There was no targeting of powerful cars — any type of car could be taken. Many of the cars were recovered. Three were not.

In response to a question from the judge as to how long the owners were left without their cars, Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “Two to seven days.”

At the time of the crimes, the accused was sofa-surfing in friends’ houses. He had 226 previous convictions, including 69 for theft, 32 for stealing cars and 19 for burglary.

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said: “When approached by gardaí, he always makes admissions and is very cooperative. He would be particularly helpful to the guards.

“He has an addiction to tablets. He is a very vulnerable young man and is easily led.”

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “I would agree with that.”

Ms Behan said in the defendant’s dealings with gardaí he was always very mannerly.