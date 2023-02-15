Man, 30s, arrested after another man injured at anti-immigration protest in Dublin

A man was arrested after a road traffic collision saw another man injured at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin.

The incident took place in Seville Place, Dublin 1 at around 7.30pm.

One man was taken to hospital after the incident.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and was detained at a Garda station in North Dublin.

The incident took place during a rally against the movement of asylum seekers into East Wall.

The roads into Amiens Street and Sheriff Street were closed for a short time while gardaí tried to deal with the incident.

Earlier, some traffic issues had been reported in the area as people travelled to the protest.

The incident comes after protestors in East Wall and Sheriff Street have held numerous rallies in the city for the past two months over the opening of an asylum seekers centre in the area.

A garda spokesperson said, "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a road traffic collision that occurred in Seville Place, Dublin 1."

Videos purporting to show the incident were shared on social media.

The protest took place just days before a solidarity march is scheduled to happen in Dublin.

The Ireland for All march is scheduled to take place this Saturday, February 18, and hopes to mobilise against "division" in communities in the wake of recent protests.