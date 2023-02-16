'Shut up you clown', drunk Corkman man told arresting garda

‘Shut up you clown’, was the message from a drunken man for a member of An Garda Síochána who was arresting him.

Edmund O’Sullivan, of 2 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to two public order charges arising out of the incident.

A sentence of two weeks has been imposed on the accused by Judge Colm Roberts.

Behaviour by the 30-year-old came to the attention of Garda Damien Cremin on the occasion.

Sergeant John Kelleher described what happened: “On October 14, 2021, on Shandon Street, just before 1am, gardaí received a report of a man acting suspiciously at Star Cabs.

“Garda Damien Cremin approached and spoke to a man, who was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes and was very unsteady on his feet.

“Garda Cremin asked the man for his name and address. He said his name was William O’Sullivan. Garda Cremin conducted checks and wasn’t happy that the details provided were true.

“Garda Cremin asked him again and he gave his true identity as Edmund O’Sullivan. He was arrested as he was deemed to be a danger to himself or others.

“He said, ‘Shut up you clown’. He was conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station.”

Solicitor Michael Quinlan said the accused man was serving a much longer sentence and was pleading guilty to the public order charges as soon as possible.