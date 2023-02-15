Drunk man spat at gardaí in disturbance at Cork City store

A drunken man called a shop assistant a ‘fucking bitch’ and spat at gardaí as the city centre street was packed with Christmas shoppers.

James Conway, aged 48, of Old Farmhouse, Carrignafoy, Cobh, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to public order charges arising out of the case.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to incident, which occurred shortly after lunchtime on December 15 last.

“Gardaí were alerted by a member of the public of a disturbance in Centra on Oliver Plunkett Street.

“Gardaí arrived and met with the accused who was verbally abusing staff and refusing to pay for food items. The accused left the shop and continued to verbally abuse shop staff from out on the street, calling one shop assistant a f***ing bitch,” Sgt Davis said.

Judge Colm Roberts responded to that aspect of the evidence, stating:

As well as being an insult, it is a sexist insult, which is not acceptable in this court.

Sgt Davis continued with the outline of the case: “He was highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet, and his speech was slurred.

“Gardaí subsequently arrested the accused who violently resisted arrest, hitting out at gardaí with his arms and legs, and also spat at one of the gardaí present.

“He had to be restrained for the safety of members of An Garda Síochána and the safety of members of the public, as Oliver Plunkett Street was packed with Christmas shoppers at the time.”

Conway pleaded guilty to resisting Garda John Greene, engaging in threatening behaviour, and being drunk and a danger.

He had 22 previous drunkenness convictions and seven for engaging in threatening behaviour, the most recently last May in Midleton District Court.

William Bulman, defence barrister, said he was looking for an adjournment as the accused was about to receive serious medical attention for a serious burn injury to his leg.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “I am much more interested in him spitting at the guards.”

Mr Bulman said: “He totally apologises.”

The judge asked: “When was he going to apologise? Is that a by the way? He is a troublesome drunk. His behaviour requires incarceration.”

Judge Roberts said he would put the case back only until February 17 for a medical report verifying the seriousness of the burn injury.