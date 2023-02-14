Corkman made death threat to man who told him he could not help with job application

A 37-year-old man looking for information on a job application has been charged with making a death threat against someone who told him he could not assist him.

That was the allegation made against David Sheehan (also known as DJ Sheehan) of Station Road, Millstreet, Co Cork, at Cork District Court.

Judge Colm Roberts said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level after hearing an outline of the allegations.

Sergeant John Kelleher said it was alleged the complainant received a call on March 8, 2022, on his work phone from DJ Sheehan.

He knew him as a man who had been employed previously as a sub-contractor on a site in Ringaskiddy. The defendant previously told the complainant he had applied for a job from the main contractor and wanted him (the complainant) to make enquiries on his behalf in relation to this application.

“He told DJ Sheehan he could not help him with his enquiries as the interview process was being conducted by an external agency.

“On the morning of March 8, 2022, he [DJ Sheehan] phoned him and said, ‘You’d better find out what’s going on’.

“Again, he [the complainant] told him he could not help him and informed him who was carrying out the recruitment process and not to contact him again.

“It is alleged that DJ Sheehan then said, ‘I’ll ring you back this evening and you’d better have an answer for me’, before hanging up.

“He received three more calls between 5.30pm and 6pm. The complainant did not answer the calls but three voicemails were left.”

It was alleged by Sgt Kelleher that the voicemails said:

“How did you put it again — the sh** is about to hit the fan. I’ll see you in the morning, bud. Best of luck.”

“Hi, my name is David John Sheehan, Station Road, Millstreet, Co Cork, P51 9P4 or some sh** like that anyway. I’m going to admit it. I’m going to be parked outside f***ing [complainant’s] house tomorrow morning. If he leaves his house trying to go to work I’m going to smash his f***ing head in. Ok, bye.”

“See you in the morning [name], be ready boy.”

The complainant said the defendant was parked outside his house the next morning.

The accused was charged by Detective Garda Mossie Leahy on Tuesday with making a threat to kill or cause him serious harm to the complainant on March 8, 2022.

Killian McCarthy, defence solicitor, said the accused was applying to be released on bail. However, the accused did not want to give any evidence in his bail application.

Judge Colm Roberts said that would not work and that he would remand him in custody for one week if he was not going to make the application for bail by giving evidence.

The judge remanded him in custody until February 21.

Previous charges of making menacing phone calls — in relation to the same alleged facts — were withdrawn by the State when the death threat charge was brought against him.