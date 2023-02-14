Man who allegedly brought dead uncle's body to claim pension remanded in custody

A nephew of a pensioner who allegedly took the body of his dead uncle to a Carlow post office to collect his pension payment has been remanded in custody.

Declan Haughney, 41, of Pollerton Road, Carlow and his co-accused Gareth Coakley, 37, of 44 John Sweeney Park, allegedly brought 66-year-old Peadar Doyle of 199 Pollerton Road to claim his pension payment.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred at Hosey’s Post Office, Staplestown Road, Carlow, on January 21, 2022.

Gardaí believe the pensioner was already dead when he was taken into the post office.

It is alleged Mr Haughney and Mr Coakley, who is on bail, attempted to collect a pension payment of €246 owed to Mr Doyle. Both are also accused of entering the post office at 11.04am where they "dishonestly induced by deception" a member of staff.

Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

The trial of the two men was expected to begin on Tuesday. However, prosecution counsel Niall Storan BL told the court the “case is not ready for trial yet”.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly adjourned the matter for issues in relation to the charges — whether Mr Haughney should be released on bail — to be heard on February 22 next.

Mr Haughney, who is being held in Whitfield Prison, was present in court. Mr Coakley was remanded on continuing bail until July 18.

At a previous sitting of Carlow District Court in May last year, Detective Garda Kieran Shields gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Haughney.

Mr Haughney had originally been charged with two counts of deception in relation to the alleged use of a social welfare card. Det Garda Shields told the court those charges were being dropped by the State.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directions in the case were for the charges to be dealt with in the district court, if there was a guilty plea.

However, Mr Haughney has repeatedly indicated at various court dates that he would be contesting the charges.