Man threw keg of beer through Cork book shop front window hours after release from prison

A district court judge offered some advice to a Limerick man who threw a keg of beer through the front window of a shop in Cork.

Judge Colm Roberts said to 33-year-old Derek Lynch, of no fixed address: “When you cross and see a keg, ignore the keg, say ‘Goodnight keg’, and go on your way.”

Lynch, who had only been released from prison hours earlier said: “You come out of jail, it is hard to expect you to be a good citizen.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court: “On August 11, 2022, at 3.15am, Derek Lynch, of no fixed address, who is from Limerick, came to the Bridewell Garda station in Cork and said to Garda Anthony Garvey that he had been released from prison on August 10.

“He said he lost his bus pass and wanted to return to Limerick City.

“He gave his name but when details were given, Derek Lynch left the public office and shouted, ‘f*** this’.

“Garda Garvey left the station to look for Derek Lynch.

“He heard shouting coming from Cornmarket Street. The defendant picked up a beer keg, walked toward the window of Dervish book shop and threw the keg at force and broke the window.

“Garda Garvey ran after him and arrested him.”

Now at Cork District Court, the accused has admitted the offence of causing criminal damage which cost the owners of the shop €500.

Judge Roberts said this appeared to be one of those cases — which are becoming more frequent —– where someone commits an offence in order to be taken into custody. “I might be able to help him with that,” the judge said.

Derek Lynch said: “I lost my money, I blacked out, I am very sorry.”

Judge Roberts said it was a man expressing his frustrations in a totally wrong way.

The judge imposed a sentence of nine months but suspended five months of that.