Limerick boy describes stepfather who sexually assaulted him as a 'monster'

A Limerick boy who was sexually abused by his mother’s then partner said of his attacker: “He is a monster in my eyes.”

Mr Justice Michael McGrath heard evidence at the sentencing hearing and adjourned conclusion of the matter until March 10 with the accused remanded in custody until then.

The defendant, who is in his 40s, was present at the Central Criminal Court when his victim’s statement was read into evidence, outlining the impact the crime had on him.

The injured party said: “I feel like he has ruined my life. I spend a lot of time not knowing what I want — I don’t want to go to school, I can’t eat properly, I can’t sleep properly. He is a monster in my eyes.”

The boy’s mother said: “My world turned upside down. This was a man I trusted 100%, a man I loved, a man I thought would protect my children.

“I lost my partner. I will never trust a man the way I trusted him. He took so much away from us as a family.

I am afraid to leave my children alone… It has been like a living nightmare.

Mark Nicholas, senior counsel, said the defendant was disappointed with the jury verdict but understood the court had a job to do.

“He has lost his liberty. He has lost any hope of any relationship with these people, going forward,” Mr Nicholas said.

The five women and seven men of the jury took three hours and 30 minutes to find him guilty of attempted rape and other related charges.

Geraldine Small, prosecution senior counsel, said the offence happened in the early hours of March 28, 2020, following the introduction of Covid lockdown arrangements the previous day.

Two days later, the then 11-year-old told his mother about the alleged incident. He also told her that on a family holiday in Cork in July 2016 he had been sexually assaulted by the accused when he was aged seven.

The accused was in a relationship with the child’s mother and was in a stepfather type role, Ms Small SC said.

Because of the complainant’s age — he is now 13 — his direct evidence was presented by way of a recording of an interview by a specialist Garda interviewer.

For the purpose of cross-examination by Mark Nicholas SC, the complainant appeared in court remotely by video link.

The accused man pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one count of inducing the child to touch him, and finally to cause the child to watch sexual activity in the form of pornography.

During cross-examination, Mr Nicholas SC said the defendant’s position was that he did not do any of the things complained of by the boy. The complainant was asked to comment on this and he said: “That is lies.”