€75k worth of drugs seized in Co Galway

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €75,000 of drugs in Co Galway.
On Saturday, the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted a number of searches at residences in Ballinasloe and Oranmore.
During the course of the searches, Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, Ketamine and LSD.
The drugs have a combined value of around €75,000. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
Over €800 in case was also seized during the operation.
Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested as part of the investigation.
Both are being detained at Galway Garda Station.
Speaking following the operation, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, Galway Division said: "These seizures demonstrate our commitment in tackling organised crime and drug dealers around the county."
Investigations are ongoing.