Drunk Corkman told Garda he would 'find him and bury him', court told

A member of An Garda Síochána was threatened by a drunken man that if went on the beat on his own in Cork city the 34-year-old would “find him and bury him”.

Trevor Connolly of 19 Lotamore Park, Mayfield, Cork, was given a 10-week jail term suspended on condition that he keeps the peace for two years and complies with the directions of the probation service for one year.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Garda Seán Finnegan was on duty on Daunt Square, Cork, at 8.30pm on August 24, 2022.

“Garda Finnegan observed a man stumbling along the footpath. As the guard approached him he began shouting at Garda Finnegan. He shouted to ‘stay the f*** away from me’. As Garda Finnegan got closer he noticed a strong smell of alcohol from the defendant.

“He continued to be abusive to Garda Finnegan and told him never to walk the streets of Cork city alone again because if he did, Mr Connolly would find him and bury him. He said this on three occasions. There were members of the public present in the area at the time,” Sgt Lyons said.

The accused pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

He also admitted that shortly before 6pm on December 15, 2022, he was drunk and a danger at Beechwood Court, Cork. He also admitted being drunk and a danger on February 1, 2023, when he was banging on a door at Beechwood Park. Sgt Lyons said the accused was very intoxicated.

Judge Colm Roberts said of the incident at Daunt Square: “It was threatening more than abusive.

Cork city needs people to come in and feel safe, to come in and spend money in the city and if people are drunk out of their trees and threatening guards, people might not come back.

"It has an economic impact. This city needs everything it can get. And from the point of view of the guards, it is just not acceptable. Just because he has bad luck in his circumstances he cannot take it out on everyone else."

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused was engaging with the probation service and being assessed for a residential place at Bruree treatment centre.

Judge Roberts reminded the 34-year-old: “You are not 18. And it was quite an unpleasant situation for the guard. You need to sort out your drinking.” The judge imposed a 10-week suspended sentence and told him he would have to comply with the directions of the probation service.