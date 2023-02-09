Garda car ramming case adjourned to give accused chance to consider plea

The man accused of endangering life and other charges arising out of the alleged ramming of Garda cars in Cork when his partner and six children were in his van, has been given an opportunity to consider prosecution evidence in the case.

Judge Colm Roberts adjourned the case until February 16 for the accused to consider his position.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said the 35-year-old required time to consider a summary of the prosecution evidence so that he could decide if he is going to contest the case or sign a plea of guilty to the charges and be sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

As well as the endangerment and dangerous driving charges, he is also accused of assaulting his partner and breaching a domestic violence order. Because of the latter charge the parties cannot be identified.

Evidence was previously given of allegations that it was a protracted incident involving the ramming of six Garda cars by the driver of a van that was carrying six young children and his partner.

Garda Paul Dromey testified previously that after 9pm on Wednesday, September 28, units of An Garda Síochána from Cork City including the Armed Response Unit (ARU) went to Mahon Point and observed this van travelling on the dual-carriageway, exiting to Mahon Point shopping centre.

Blue lights and siren were activated by the ARU but the driver failed to stop.

“In the front passenger seat, a woman appeared to be struggling and calling for help holding an infant in her arms. The vehicle rammed the Armed Support Unit car.

“Gardaí tried to extricate the male driver but he rammed the Armed Support Unit again. The van proceeded at speed to the slip road, going the wrong way down the slip road. Two other Garda vehicles tried to stop it but the van rammed these two vehicles as well,” Garda Dromey said.

The van was driven towards Ringaskiddy but turned back at Shanbally towards Cork city going the wrong way around a roundabout against oncoming traffic.

It was only with the use of a stinger vehicle-disabling device that that van was eventually stopped at Carr’s Hill, after ramming a total of six Garda vehicles during what Garda Dromey described as a rampage.

“Six children — aged between five months and 10 years — with the mother were all extremely traumatised,” Garda Dromey testified.