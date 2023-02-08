Accused lashed out at two gardaí after Blarney Road chase

Two months jail imposed on man who went on drinking spree and 'did not have a good reaction to the presence of guards'
The accused began shouting and roaring at gardaí while resisting arrest. Picture Dan Linehan

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 17:45
Liam Heylin

Gardaí chased a man down Blarney Road in Cork last October and when they found him hiding behind a parked car, he kicked out at two officers.

On Wednesday, at Cork District Court 26-year-old Daniel O’Donoghue, of 47 Liam Healy Road, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Alec Gabbett to two months in prison. 

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “At around 5.30am on October 24, 2022, Garda David O’Donoghue and Garda Shane Halligan were on patrol and received a call for assistance.

“A Toyota Verso was driven down Blarney Road at speed before stopping at the entrance of College View, Blarney Road.

“Two males fled from the vehicle, one of whom ran down Blarney Road and hid behind a parked car by lying down.

“When approached by the two guards, he lashed out with his legs by kicking Garda Halligan on his left thumb and kicking Garda O’Donoghue on the right hand.

"This man then began shouting and roaring at gardaí in a loud and threatening manner, shouting at them to fuck off as he resisted arrest.

“In a second incident on December 28, 2022, at Liffey Park, Mayfield, he took off running from Liffey Park into Shannon Lawn. He was highly intoxicated. He was abusive and threatening Garda Eric Stafford. He had to be handcuffed and arrested.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was improving matters in his personal life and always indicated that he would plead guilty to these offences.

“He does not have any addiction problem but he went on a spree of drinking around this time and he did not have a good reaction to the presence of guards,” Mr Buttimer said.

