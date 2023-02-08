Fingerprints recovered from Mercedes stolen in Cork lead to conviction

Gardaí who recovered a silver-coloured Mercedes car seven days after it was stolen lifted a number of fingerprints from inside the vehicle and now a young man with numerous previous convictions has confessed to travelling in the stolen car.

Inspector Mark Keating said at Cork District Court that the car was stolen in the early hours of January 7, 2019.

A number of cars were broken into in the Togher area of Cork on that date and the Mercedes was stolen.

“Seven days later the stolen vehicle was located. Fingerprints were lifted from inside the vehicle. One set of prints were those of the defendant, Jason Kenny.

“When questioned about the matter he admitted being carried in a stolen car,” Inspector Keating said.

Jason Kenny of Heather Walk, Shanakiel, Cork, had 143 previous convictions including 13 for driving stolen cars, 29 for interfering with parked cars and 30 for causing criminal damage.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said:

He has a shocking record. There is no doubt about that. He has a longstanding drug addiction.

Mr Collins-Daly said the identified fingerprint came back in July 2021 but gardaí did not speak to him about the matter until September 22.

The solicitor said Jason Kenny had no memory of it but pleaded guilty when told his fingerprint had been found inside the stolen car.

Judge Gabbett acknowledged that the young man had served prison sentences for similar offences since January 2019. He imposed a total term of four months which he suspended.