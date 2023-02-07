Family settles after farmer collapses and later dies on waiting list for gallbladder surgery

The family of a 47-year-old farmer who collapsed and later died while on a hospital waiting list for surgery has settled a High Court action over his care.

Patrick Doyle had been on a waiting list for several months to have his gallbladder removed when he collapsed six years ago.

In the High Court on Tuesday, St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny gave an unreserved apology to the family for the “hospital’s failings in respect of the care of the late Patrick Doyle”.

The apology from the general manager Anne Slattery added: “We deeply regret these failings and acknowledge the sadness, distress, and loss these failings have caused you and your family.”

The hospital also offered sincere condolences to the family.

In September 2016, Mr Doyle from Killeshin, Co Carlow, who had a history of gallstones, was given a primary diagnosis of gallstone pancreatitis which was resolving and had his case marked as urgent.

He was booked in November 2016 for a gallbladder removal and a laparoscopy, but four months later in March 2017, while still on the waiting list, he collapsed and was readmitted to St Luke’s Hospital with severe upper abdominal pain.

The Doyle family counsel Oonah McCrann SC, instructed by Marian Fogarty of Cantillons Solicitors, said Mr Doyle was a “a much loved brother and uncle”.

Counsel said his condition in the Kilkenny hospital deteriorated and he was transferred to a Dublin hospital. He spent 90 days in ICU, but died on June 20, 2017.

Liability admitted

Liability was admitted in the case, and the settlement, the terms of which are confidential, was reached after mediation.

In a statement outside court, Mr Doyle’s sister Lillie Collins said it was the family’s hope that lessons “will be learnt by the hospital regarding delays in treatment of gallstone pancreatitis in patients particularly given the fatal consequences that can occur".

She added: “We hope our story will spread awareness on this issue as we do not wish another family to go through the harrowing ordeal that we have suffered following the needless loss of our much-loved brother. ”

She said her family had been reassured by the Kilkenny hospital that Mr Doyle’s condition was not serious.

She said at later stage noticing his further deterioration they requested he be transferred to a Dublin hospital.

Ms Collins of Dalystown, Loughrea, Co Galway, had sued the HSE over the care her brother received at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny.

Mr Doyle was admitted back to the Kilkenny hospital on March 7, 2017, with severe abdominal pain.

On the same day, he was diagnosed with pancreatitis due to gallstones. Necrotising pancreatitis was diagnosed after a scan later that day.

Later his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to ICU on March 20,2017. He was noted to have blurred vision and difficulty sleeping.

Two days later, he was transferred to a Dublin hospital ICU where he was noted to have necrotising pancreatitis, septic shock, and an acute kidney injury. He remained in that hospital ICU and was ventilated, intubated, and sedated.

On April 22, 2017, Mr Doyle’s haemoglobin was noted to be grossly abnormal and he died two months later on June 20,2017.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was a there was a failure to follow guidelines for the management of gallstone pancreatitis during Mr Doyle’s Kilkenny hospital admission in September 2016.

It was also claimed there was a failure to carry out the gallbladder removal in September 2016 and another failure to ensure an urgent booking was made in November 2016 for the operation and a failure to ensure it took place within a month of that date.