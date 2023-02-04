Man, 30s, arrested following €700k cocaine seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €700,000 worth of cocaine in Dublin on Friday.
Gardaí investigating organised crime activity in the Dublin Region uncovered the drugs following the interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin 15 yesterday.
Some €2900 in cash was also seized.
The intelligence led operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.
A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.