Paudie Palmer, a highly regarded broadcaster and columnist, passed away on January 8
Man further remanded as court awaits 'numerous reports' on Paudie Palmer's death

Bohdan Bezverkhyi (pictured) faces four charges relating to the alleged hit-and-run. File picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 13:52
Noel Baker

A man charged with a hit-and-run incident following which GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer died has been further remanded in custody, with the charges now put to him in his native Ukrainian.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was previously charged with four charges relating to the alleged hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon, Co. Cork, on December 30 last.

The charges include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, broadcaster Paudie Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

Mr Palmer, a highly regarded broadcaster and columnist, passed away on January 8.

Mr Bezverkhyi appeared from custody before Judge James McNulty at Bandon District Court on Thursday, with Sgt Paul Kelly telling the court that the State was seeking a further remand until March 3 next.

Sgt Kelly said Detective Garda Manus O’Donnell had now served a copy of all four charges on the accused in his native language on Thursday morning.

Sgt Kelly told Judge McNulty that the file on the case had not yet been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and that “numerous reports are being prepared” before it is sent on. The court had heard on a previous occasion that there was the possibility of further charges being preferred.

Solicitor for Mr Bezverkhyi, Myra Dinneen, said she had no objection to the request by Gardaí for a further remand in custody. The court heard that legal aid is in place to cover any use of an interpreter for prison consultations.

Paudie Palmer accused further remanded in custody amid 'extensive' investigation

