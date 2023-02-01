Man jailed for repeatedly slashing another in front of shoppers in Cork city centre

A Mallow man who slashed another man across the back of the head in Cork in full view of afternoon shoppers in Cork city centre has been jailed.

Judge Helen Boyle said aggravating factors in the case included the use of a knife or boxcutter to inflict serious injuries and the fact that it happened in full view of citizens of Cork, including children.

“That is not something people should have to witness on a city street,” the judge said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy gave evidence in the case against Anthony Relihan of 28 Connolly Avenue, Mallow, County Cork, on the charge of assault causing harm to a man on Caroline Street, Cork, on May 5, 2022, contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said: “He has a background of addiction issues. Some dispute had arisen in relation to another matter. He is manning up to what he did. He accepts responsibility. He wants to get off drugs.”

Det. Garda Murphy said the incident occurred at around 4pm that afternoon on Caroline Street near the entrance to The Oliver Plunkett Bar where a large number of members of the public, including children, were present. The detective said there was excellent CCTV of the incident.

Gardaí first met the injured party on Parnell Place some distance from the scene of the attack when he was covered in blood and slipping in and out of consciousness. He had significant wounds to the back of his head and neck.

“He was attacked by a man known to him. They had been in each other’s company.” The injured party had slash wounds that required 36 staples and numerous stitches in hospital. CCTV showed him attacking the victim from behind and repeatedly slashing him across the back of the head.

Mitigating factors taken into consideration by the judge included his guilty plea, saving the State a trial and saving the victim the trauma of coming to court. Against that, the judge said it was at the upper end of the scale of charges of assault causing harm.

Judge Boyle imposed a sentence of three years, suspended the last six months and backdated it to May 14, 2022.