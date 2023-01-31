Luxury goods and cash seized in nationwide money laundering search including Cork

Two Cartier watches, three Rolex watches and one Hublot watch and high value designer goods including a Gucci handbag, a Prada handbag, a Louis Vuitton handbag and four Chanel handbags. Photo: @gardainfo, Twitter

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 18:32
Rebecca Laffan

Thousands of euros worth of cash and luxury goods have been seized in a Garda operation that included searches in Cork among other counties. 

A man has been arrested as part of the ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation into organised crime groups laundering the proceeds of crime through property investments.

CAB conducted a search operation in counties Dublin, Meath, Louth and Cork on Tuesday, where a Garda spokesperson said "high value property assets linked to a number of distinct organised crime groups operating nationally and internationally were searched".

The search operation involved more than 100 CAB and Garda personnel at 15 different locations throughout the country. CAB officers were supported by the Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, DMR Regional resources and the Customs Dog Unit.

"During the course of this search operation, Bureau officers seized over €20,000 and £14,600 in cash, high value watches including two Cartier watches, three Rolex watches and one Hublot watch and high value designer goods including a Gucci handbag, a Prada handbag, a Louis Vuitton handbag and four Chanel handbags," said the Garda spokesperson.

"In addition to this, documents, records and files were seized along with devices including mobile phones, laptops and hard drives."

A man was arrested in offence of money laundering and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Dublin Garda Station.

"The proceeds of crime investigation remains ongoing."

