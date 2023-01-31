Woman arrested as gardaí seize €130,000 in cash in Kildare

Part of the €130,000 in cash seized by Gardai

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 10:39
David Kent

Gardaí have recovered €130,000 in cash from a stopped vehicle in Kildare as part of Operation Thor.

At around 10.30pm, officers stopped and conducted a search of a vehicle on the N7. During the course of the search approximately €130,000 in cash was seized.

A female in her 40s was arrested as a result and is currently detained at Naas Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.

Operation Thor was launched in November of 2015 and was designed to tackle an increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity across winter months.

Since then, it has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, with the latest incident taking place on Monday evening.

