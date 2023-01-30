Limerick man charged with assault in Cork city

A Limerick man was arrested and charged with assaulting a man on Princes Street in Cork in the early hours of Sunday.

Liam Keane, aged 38, of 4 The Hurdles, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, Limerick, applied to be released on bail at Cork District Court on Monday.

Evidence was heard at the court that the injured party required surgery to have his lip reattached after sustaining a deep, three-centimetre-long laceration.

Garda Ross Broekhuisen objected to bail being granted to the accused who is charged with assault causing harm to a man at Princes Street, Cork, in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 29.

Objection to bail

Garda Broekhuisen said the seriousness of the alleged offence was one of the grounds for the objection to bail and the gardaí also had concerns he would commit a further serious offence if released on bail.

“It is alleged that on January 29 at around 3am on Princes Street the injured party sustained a deep laceration to his upper lip — three centimetres in length. The injured party made a statement of complaint. He attended Cork University Hospital and had to have surgery to have his lip re-connected.

“I believe he (Liam Keane) is a danger to himself and other people in the community,” Garda Broekhuisen said.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said: “He is obviously innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

“He did not try to flee the scene, he did not resist arrest or anything like that. And he was interrogated and he gave his side of the story.”

Garda Broekhuisen replied: “He said he could not remember.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until February 2 at Cork District Court.