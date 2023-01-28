Jury convicts Corkman of false imprisonment and threatening to kill his partner

A 34-year-old-man has been found guilty by a jury of falsely imprisoning, assaulting and threatening to kill his partner at the family home.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned sentencing of the accused until April 17 after the jury of seven men and five women delivered their verdicts at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

They were unanimous in their decision to find him guilty of assault causing harm to his partner on February 13, 2019, production of a glass bottle during the assault, threatening to kill his partner and falsely imprisoning her.

The same defendant was also on trial for seven counts of rape, relating to a seven-year period. The jury found him not guilty of four counts of rape and they failed to reach agreement on three other counts of rape. There was also a disagreement on remaining counts of aggravated sexual assault and another count of assault causing harm.

It is anticipated that the Director of Public Prosecutions will indicate its position on February 28 regarding the charges on which the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Prosecution senior counsel, Alice Fawsitt, said at the outset of the trial that gardaí got a 999 call from the complainant in this case on February 13, 2019. Gardaí went to the house in Cork and could hear the sound of a woman crying aloud.

The man opened the door to gardaí and the woman also appeared at the entrance. She was in a very distressed state. Gardaí brought the parties to different rooms and the woman told gardaí she had been physically and sexually assaulted.

Ms Fawsitt SC said: “He (the accused) forces his way down to the room to try to speak with her when all of this was going on. They were separated by gardaí.

“Because of the condition of the woman she was examined at the Sexual Assault Unit and she was taken to Cork University Hospital in relation to her head injury.

Her face was swollen. Her nose was broken but not displaced. There was swelling over both eyes.

Arising out of the 2019 incident, he was also charged with false imprisonment where the allegation is that she was trying to get out of the house and he held her back and would not let her.

The complainant gave a description of what appeared to be an on/off relationship between the two of them. She alleged that he raped her on seven occasions between 2012 and 2019.

Ms Fawsitt told the jury it was a matter for them to decide if he was guilty or not guilty but that from the outset he must be presumed to be not guilty unless they found otherwise after hearing all of the evidence. The accused man denied all of the charges against him.

