Former businessman threw Labrador against wall during drunken row

A psychological report is to be prepared on a former businessman who picked up a Labrador and threw it against a wall during a violent and drunken row in Cork.

Judge Marian O’Leary read a number of background reports on Diarmuid Crowley, of Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry, who used to have a hairdressing business in Sligo.

The judge said there was reference to a psychological report being prepared in respect of a case against the same man before another court.

She said she would adjourn sentencing in the case before Cork District Court so that she could also consider the psychological report.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott said that the most serious charges in this case against Diarmuid Crowley, who is aged around 40, were of assault causing harm to a woman in her 70s and assault causing harm to her adult son.

The judge said she would adjourn sentencing until February 21.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said the report should be available by then.

Inspector Sinnott outlined the background to the incident which occurred on Bandon Road, Cork, on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021, at around 9pm.

Garda James O’Connell arrived at the scene and observed Diarmuid Crowley acting in an aggressive manner.

He has now been convicted of assault causing harm to the elderly woman and her adult son, as well as other charges.

During the incident he picked up a Labrador dog and threw it against a wall and also kicked and beat the dog. He also threatened the injured parties that he would burn their house down.

He faces sentencing for threatening behaviour, being drunk and a source of danger, trespassing on the curtilage of the injured parties’ property, obstructing Garda O’Connell, and two counts of assault causing harm.

Defence submissions have yet to be heard from Mr Daly, who represents the accused.

It emerged during the hearing that the accused had a successful hairdressing business but lost it and he had a serious alcohol problem.