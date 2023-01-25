Corkman charged with throwing firework onto Turners Cross pitch during match

A man facing criminal charges arising out of an investigation into a lighting flare being thrown on to the pitch at Turners Cross during a big match has appeared at Cork District Court.

The alleged facts of the case against 29-year-old Jamie O’Flynn, of 23 Grange Park, Grange, Cork, were outlined in court so Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he was accepting jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level.

After Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the alleged facts, Judge Kelleher did accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

“On Friday, July 15, 2022, Cork City were playing Galway United in Turners Cross stadium in a top of the table clash of first division.

“There were approximately 6,300 people present and all the stands were full. Near the end of the game, Jamie O’Flynn was standing at the corner of the Derrynane Road stand within metres of the pitch when he allegedly ignited and threw a firework on to the pitch.

“The firework landed on the pitch about 10m from the side line near a group of players actively playing on the pitch. The firework burnt through the pitch and damaged grass and smoke from the firework spread across the pitch.

“It is estimated the damage cost €250 to repair,” Sgt Lyons said.

Jamie O’Flynn is charged that at Turners Cross football stadium, he did without lawful excuse damage the playing surface of the pitch belonging to Munster Football Association, contrary to the Criminal Damage Act.

At the same date and place, he is charged that he did ignite a firework, contrary to the Explosives Act of 1875 as substituted by the Criminal Justice Act of 2006. And finally, he is accused of propelling an ignited firework towards the playing surface of the pitch. The charges were brought by Sergeant Alan Cronin.

The case was adjourned for prosecution evidence to be sent to defence solicitor Eddie Burke for the defendant to indicate on March 14 if he wishes to plead guilty or not guilty.