Cannabis user believed he was under influence of black magic curse

A 37-year-old man facing sentence at Cork District Court for having cannabis for his own use was so unwell that he was convinced at the time that he was under the influence of a black magic curse.

Adil Hajjaj was living at Kilmoney Road in Carrigaline, Cork, at the time of the drugs offence in April 2020.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused was unwell at the time and was experiencing these delusions and getting into some difficulties.

However, he is now living in Donegal and doing much better, the solicitor said.

“There were these issues of black magic and other things. He was not well. But he has not been in trouble for almost three years.

“He was homeless in Cork and the only place he could get accommodation was in Donegal. He came down by bus to face this charge,” Mr Burke said.

Adil Hajjaj came to the attention of gardaí on April 28, 2020, at a Covid checkpoint at Noonan Road.

Garda Gheorghe Rosu saw that the accused was visibly nervous, there was a strong smell of cannabis from him, and he was found with cannabis for his own use, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

His reply to the charge on the day was: “Come on, this is just a small amount of cannabis.”

He had 57 previous convictions including five for having drugs for his own use, and one for supplying cannabis. He also had 13 convictions for theft and 14 for deception.

Judge Olann Kelleher took into consideration the progress the accused had made since this offence was detected and he imposed a €400 fine on the defendant.