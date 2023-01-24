Man charged with murdering Matthew Healy, 89, in Cork hospital

Dylan Magee, 32, from Churchfield appeared on Tuesday before Cork District Court charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor arrested Dylan Magee of 30 Churchfield Green, Cork, and brought him before Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street this morning.

It follows the investigation into the death of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, who died following an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning. Mr Healy was a patient in the hospital at the time.

Det Garda O’Connor formally cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. He made no reply after caution.

The charge states that on January 22 at Room 2, St. Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, he did murder Matthew Healy, contrary to Common Law. On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until January 30.

Solicitor, Frank Buttimer, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid. He said the accused had been on a disability allowance and was now in custody.

“He has certain medical difficulties of a psychiatric nature. I would ask that all necessary medical treatment be made available to Mr Magee in custody,” Mr Buttimer said. Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to this application saying: “I direct all necessary medical treatment would be made available to him.”

Mr Healy is survived by his two adult sons and a daughter after losing his wife earlier this year.

Judge Kelleher noted that there is no jurisdiction for bail to be given at district court level on a murder charge. If an accused person seeks bail, the application has to be made at the High Court.

The accused, who has a beard and wore a grey hoodie, black pants and grey runners, was not required to speak during the brief hearing. Several members of the accused man’s family were present in Courtroom 1.

Hospital management said that counselling services were being provided to patients and staff affected by the incident.