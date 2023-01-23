Man shot in the leg in Derry

A PSNI spokesperson said a man was shot in the calf and taken to hospital.
Man shot in the leg in Derry

A man has been shot in the leg in Derry (PA)

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 23:23
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been shot in the leg in Derry.

Police were at the scene of the incident in the Whitehouse Road area on Monday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were called shortly after 9.30pm.

They said a man was shot in the calf and taken to hospital.

“A road closure is in place in the wider Whitehouse Road area as the investigation is underway,” they said.

“Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2026 23/01/23.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More in this section

Forklift driver accused of leaving garda with 'lasting deformities' to his finger granted bail Forklift driver accused of leaving garda with 'lasting deformities' to his finger granted bail
Judge dismisses legal fees appeal in Cork dog attack case Judge dismisses legal fees appeal in Cork dog attack case
Publican wants court to overturn council's decision to acquire Limerick city property Publican wants court to overturn council's decision to acquire Limerick city property
shootingPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The 32-year-old man was charged last night and remained in Garda custody. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Man to appear in court today over fatal assault in Cork hospital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s