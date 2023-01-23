Sudden death of healthy man, 57, was 'out-of-the-blue event', inquest hears

A mystery still surrounds the sudden and unexplained death of a healthy 57-year-old man at his home in Dublin two years ago, an inquest had heard.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Monday heard autopsy results could not provide any medical reason for the death of John 'Jack' Ryan in his rented flat on New Cabra Road in Phibsborough on May 27, 2021.

Although the deceased’s brother, Des Ryan, informed the inquest his late brother had received a Covid-19 vaccine about two-three weeks before he died, the coroner, Clare Keane, said there was no evidence to suggest the vaccine was a contributory factor in his death.

Mr Ryan said it was something he had thought about as he had read reports there were some links between the vaccine and deaths in older people but he acknowledged it was “very difficult to determine”.

Dr Keane also said there was no evidence to suggest Mr Ryan, who came originally from Clerihan, Co Tipperary, had died as a result of foul play or suicide.

The inquest heard gardaí were alerted by Mr Ryan’s landlady, Leanne Brady, to the discovery of her tenant’s body in his bedroom around lunchtime on May 27, 2021.

In a statement, Garda Mark Campbell said Ms Brady explained that two other tenants had broken down the door of Mr Ryan’s flat as they had been concerned he had not been seen over the previous few days and he had not paid his rent.

Garda Campbell said the last known sighting of Mr Ryan was by one of his neighbours, Gerard Coogan, at about 9am on May 25, 2021 — two days before the discovery of his body.

Mr Ryan told the inquest he had not seen his brother since around the time of their mother’s first anniversary in 2010 but had spoken to him about six months before his death and had also tried to contact him at Christmas in 2020.

He believed his brother, who had previously worked in the construction industry in Ireland and Australia, had not worked since 2008 as a result of the downturn in the economy and problems with a bad back.

Mr Ryan said his brother had seemed in “reasonable form” when they had last spoken, while his health was “fairly robust”. He rejected any suggestion his brother would have a drug dependency, while he believed he had not drunk alcohol for years.

Asked by the coroner if he knew if his brother had any personal struggles, Mr Ryan replied he only appeared to have difficulty in adjusting to the fact that life was “passing him by”. Mr Ryan said his brother’s neighbours were “as surprised as anyone” at his death.

He said he was aware his brother had the Comirnaty (Pfizer) Covid-19 vaccine from a HSE vaccination certificate found in his flat.

The inquest heard his family did not believe Mr Ryan had contracted Covid-19 at any stage.

His sister, Maria Ryan, said she had spoken to her late brother about three weeks before his death when he had seemed in “pretty good health” apart from some aches and pains.

Ms Ryan said he went shopping most days and used to take regular walks in Phoenix Park.

“He seemed to live a fairly healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Dr Keane said the medical records from the deceased’s family doctor showed he had no significant medical issues and had last visited his GP more than 18 months before his death.

The coroner said an autopsy had found no problems with Mr Ryan’s cardiovascular, respiratory and gastrointestinal systems.

While a toxicology report showed some paracetamol and alcohol in his body, Dr Keane said they were “low concentrations”.

Returning an open verdict, Dr Keane apologised to Mr Ryan’s family that the inquest was unable to establish a definite cause of death.

“It was an out-of-the-blue event and it is impossible to say anything more,” the coroner said.

Mr Ryan said he was “surprised” no explanation could be found given the advances in modern medicine.

He described his late brother as a “very honest person who was loyal to his friends”.