Man arrested after €199k Wicklow drug seizure

A man has been arrested in relation to a €199,400 drug seizure in Co Wicklow on Sunday.
Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Dun Laoghaire, Shankill and Bray areas conducted a search at a house in Bray.
The search at Old Connaught Avenue was carried out as part of Operation Tara at around 4.40pm.
During the search, Gardaí seized around €195,000 of suspected cocaine and €4,400 of suspected cannabis.
The drugs will be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Shankill Garda Station where he is currently being detained.
Investigations are ongoing.