Man arrested after €199k Wicklow drug seizure

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene
Approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and approximately €4,400 of suspected cannabis was seized by Gardaí. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 08:56
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested in relation to a €199,400 drug seizure in Co Wicklow on Sunday.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Dun Laoghaire, Shankill and Bray areas conducted a search at a house in Bray.

The search at Old Connaught Avenue was carried out as part of Operation Tara at around 4.40pm.

During the search, Gardaí seized around €195,000 of suspected cocaine and €4,400 of suspected cannabis.

The drugs will be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Shankill Garda Station where he is currently being detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

