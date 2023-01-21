Man, 30s, arrested following arson attack on garda vehicle in Donegal

No injuries were reported in the incident. 
Man, 30s, arrested following arson attack on garda vehicle in Donegal

A man in his 30s was arrested on this afternoon in connection with this incident.

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 20:06
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an arson attack on a garda patrol vehicle in Donegal overnight.

The incident took place near Castlefin Garda station this morning shortly before 4.15am.

"A marked Garda patrol vehicle that was parked outside the Garda station was discovered on fire," said a garda spokesperson.

"The fire was extinguished by local fire services. No injuries were reported."

The man was arrested on this afternoon in connection with this incident.

"He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."

It comes as garda was treated for serious injuries earlier today after being assaulted while arresting a man in his 30s for dangerous driving in Ballymun, Dublin.

Gardaí responded to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at around 11.30am this morning.

"During the course of an arrest, a member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his 30s was arrested and was brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained."

Read More

Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin

More in this section

Garda stock Two arrested following theft of jewellery worth up to €80k in Sligo
BMW sports car, Rolexes, and €15k in cash seized by CAB following searches in Dublin BMW sports car, Rolexes, and €15k in cash seized by CAB following searches in Dublin
FILE PHOTO The High Court has seen four cases brought against the State from women sent to give birth in Mother and Baby homes. No rise in jail term for Waterford woman over manslaughter of her own new-born baby
CrimePlace: DonegalOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>Gardaí responded to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at approximately 11.30am this morning. Picture: Google</p>

Garda seriously injured while making arrest in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s