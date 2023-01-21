Man, 30s, arrested following arson attack on garda vehicle in Donegal

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an arson attack on a garda patrol vehicle in Donegal overnight.

The incident took place near Castlefin Garda station this morning shortly before 4.15am.

"A marked Garda patrol vehicle that was parked outside the Garda station was discovered on fire," said a garda spokesperson.

"The fire was extinguished by local fire services. No injuries were reported."

The man was arrested on this afternoon in connection with this incident.

"He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."

It comes as garda was treated for serious injuries earlier today after being assaulted while arresting a man in his 30s for dangerous driving in Ballymun, Dublin.

Gardaí responded to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at around 11.30am this morning.

"During the course of an arrest, a member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his 30s was arrested and was brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained."