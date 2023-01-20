Carrigaline teenager charged with stabbing drops bail application

The 17-year-old who is accused of stabbing another teenager in Carrigaline on January 16 chose not to renew his application for bail at the Children’s Court today.

The teenager was remanded in detention to Oberstown centre in Dublin at Cork District Court on January 18. It was indicated on that occasion that he would be renewing his application for bail once he had an address other than his family home at which to stay.

However, Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said on Friday that there was no application for bail. Judge Mary Dorgan remanded him in continuing detention to the juvenile court until February 10. He will remain in Oberstown until then.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

Detective Garda Declan O’Dwyer arrested him earlier this week on a charge of assault causing harm to an 18-year-old at Church Hill, Carrigaline, County Cork, on Monday, January 16. His only reply was “that the knife was mine.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at the initial court hearing that there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but the youth could not provide an address as he was not presently welcome at home.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, argued on that occasion that the accused should be released on bail and said he had no previous convictions of any kind and had never been in custody before. The defendant cannot be named because he is a juvenile.

Sgt Lyons said: “We have concerns for his own welfare if he goes out the door (with no address at which to reside).”

Arising out of the investigation it was reported earlier that a teenage boy received treatment in hospital after the alleged stabbing in Carrigaline at 11.30pm on Monday night. Gardaí stated that the injured party received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident and was later taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.