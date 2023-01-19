Man seen dragging woman up road in Cork city jailed

Gardaí intervened when they saw a man dragging a young woman up a road in Cork city with her jacket pulled over her head.

The incident was described at Cork District Court where the accused man, Blake Sheridan, pleaded guilty to various charges arising out of this and another incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed Sheridan, 31, of 37 Ard Aoibhinn, Ticknock, Cobh, County Cork, to a total of five months for his offences.

Sheridan admitted obstructing gardaí, engaging in threatening behaviour, and being drunk and a danger on December 24, 2021.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that at Ballynagarbragh, Knockraha, Co Cork, Garda Sean Hahessy approached Mr Sheridan who refused to answer questions.

Sheridan shouted at gardaí and called them “useless fuckers".

“He threatened to kick the shit out of Garda Hahessy. He squared up to him and handcuffs had to be placed on him. He said he would beat him up and down the road and knock his fucking head off.”

Second incident

The same man again came to the attention of gardaí the following month. It occurred on January 28, 2022, at Morrison’s Quay, Cork.

“Garda Iain King saw him pulling a female with a jacket over her head up the road. He was drinking from an open bottle. He lunged and swung at Garda King — knocking his glasses from him, chipping a lens, and damaging an arm of the glasses. The arm of the glasses was bent so that they could not be used again.”

Arising out of this, the defendant again pleaded guilty to obstruction, threatening behaviour, and being drunk and a danger. He also admitted to a criminal damage charge.

Previous convictions

Sheridan had 30 previous convictions including three for engaging in threatening behaviour and one for causing criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the defendant was not trying to hide behind being intoxicated on the occasions and he accepted that his behaviour was disgraceful. He tendered his apology to gardaí, Mr Cuddigan said.

“On the credit side, he is trying to get out of the dual addiction to alcohol and drugs. He has been working assiduously with Coolmine since August 2022. It looks like he is very much near the top of the queue for a 12-week residential treatment course. He knows himself the blight alcohol and drugs have caused. He had a business which he lost,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “These incidents happened in December 2021 and in January 2022. He did nothing for eight months after these savage attacks. A lot of people have difficulties with drink and drugs but they don’t knock the glasses off gardaí.”