Young Corkman who shouted 'oink oink' at gardaí avoids jail

“Oink oink” was repeatedly shouted by a young man through the window of a garda patrol van and he went on to verbally abuse them further during the incident.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined details of the insulting and abusive incident that occurred on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city.

Reece Corcoran of Greenhills Court, South Douglas Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of obstructing a garda, engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being drunk and a danger to himself or others on February 17, 2022, at Oliver Plunkett Street.

Sgt Lyons said: “Gardaí were on duty at 2.30 a.m. when he shouted ‘rats’ at the patrol van. Gardaí stopped the van. Mr Corcoran then raised his hands in the air and shouted very loudly, “Am I wearing something belonged to ye?”

“He shouted this a few times and then approached the patrol van and went to the window and shouted, ‘Oink oink’.

“He called gardaí pigs and said they belonged in a butcher’s. He then said to f*** off and drive on. He was highly aggressive and very confrontational. The male was shouting all these insults very loudly. There was a large crowd gathered on the street at the time.

“While attempting to arrest him, Garda Bryan Crowley caught hold of the defendant’s hand. He resisted arrest and he attempted to evade the arrest by pushing Garda Crowley away from him. He was placed in the patrol van. He kicked out at gardaí but did not make contact.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the young man had mental health difficulties for which he received hospital treatment. “He behaved in this way, probably linked to these difficulties.”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused would not be suitable for community service work. Instead he imposed a total jail term of four months but suspended it.

“You have to stop this behaviour. This is your chance. If you come before the court again you will be in custody,” Judge Kelleher told Reece Corcoran.