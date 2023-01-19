Man arrested and another in hospital following alleged assault in Dublin 

Gardaí found an injured man lying on the floor and another man brandishing a large knife
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 14:09
Sally Gorman

One man has been arrested and another is in hospital following an alleged assault at a house in Drimnagh in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene just before 10.30pm last night, where they found an injured man lying on the floor and another man brandishing a large knife.

Officers say there was a struggle between the man and gardaí before he was disarmed and arrested.

The man, who is in his 20s, is currently being detained at Crumlin Garda Station.

The injured man, also in his 20s, received a number of apparent stab wounds and is being treated at St James's Hospital, where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Gardaí at Crumlin 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

