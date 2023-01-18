Four arrested in separate train incidents

Three men in their 20s have been arrested following an alleged incident onboard a train in Cork.
The train which was travelling to Dublin, stopped at Mallow Train Station just before 1pm when gardaí responded to a report of an public order incident on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said the men were “abusing” the host onboard before being removed by gardaí.
The three men are currently detained at Mallow Garda Station.
Separately, a woman in her 30s has been arrested and charged following an alleged public order offence onboard a train in Kildare.
The spokesperson said the woman was allegedly being “abusive” towards other passengers and gardaí were called as she refused to leave the train.
The woman was removed from a train at approximately 11:45am on Wednesday at Maynooth Train Station, and subsequently brought to Leixlip Garda Station where she has since been charged.
The woman is due to appear before Naas District Court on Tuesday, 7 February, 2023.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing for both incidents.