Cork woman denies throwing garden gnome at neighbour's head in early morning assault

Case was adjourned when accused's solicitor told court she was pleading not guilty to the charge
Cork woman denies throwing garden gnome at neighbour's head in early morning assault

Accused asked homeowner: 'Do you want a fight,' and without warning threw a pre-cast garden gnome at her, it is alleged. Picture: iStock

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A woman accused of throwing a garden gnome at another woman’s head indicated she is contesting the case and it was adjourned for hearing at Cork District Court on February 21.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case when Laura Malone’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, told the court she was pleading not guilty to the charge.

Inspector Brendan McKenna previously outlined details of the alleged incident, where 34-year-old Laura Malone of 39 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon, Cork, allegedly assaulted the other woman, causing her harm.

“The injured party alleged that she opened the door of her home at 3am on August 12, 2021. She was at home in bed when she heard a loud banging at her front door. She looked out and saw her friend and neighbour, Laura Malone, outside.

“She went to answer the front door to Ms Malone, who was standing four or five feet away with her hands behind her back. She said: ‘Do you want a fight?’ Without warning she threw a pre-cast garden gnome at [the householder], striking her in the head.

“She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. She had to have six stitches to her lip and she had a large haematoma to her forehead,” Insp McKenna said.

Read More

Cork woman threw garden gnome at neighbour's head in early morning assault

More in this section

Four arrested in separate train incidents Four arrested in separate train incidents
Michael Scott CCJ2 Farmer accused of murdering aunt with tractor following land dispute
Man claims beating by his uncles on Cork quay was ended by intervention of 'Irish woman' Man claims beating by his uncles on Cork quay was ended by intervention of 'Irish woman'
#CourtsPlace: CorkPerson: Laura Malone
<p>Marcus Sweeney, who ran Il Pomo D'Oro on South William Street before a receiver was appointed in 2007, did not appear in court and was not represented during the hearing. Picture: iStock</p>

Celtic Tiger restaurateur 'up to his oxters' in organised crime

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s