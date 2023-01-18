Man, 20s, to appear in Dublin court over sale and supply of cannabis jellies

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of cannabis jellies in the Dundrum area arrested a man on Tuesday who is to appear in court today.

"The man, aged in his 20s, has since been charged and is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning," said a garda spokesperson.

Earlier this month, three teenagers were hospitalised after taking cannabis jellies in Tipperary during the Christmas period.

It is understood that two of three were seriously ill after ingesting products packaged as Jolly Rancher jellies.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) and gardaí have issued a warning to people about the public health risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids appearing in jellies and sweets sold as Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles in Ireland.

A statement from the HSE said: “A small number of hospitalisations have occurred following the consumption of edible products (Jolly Rancher jellies) during the period of December 2022 in the Tipperary Region. Upon analysis from Forensic Science Ireland, these edible products have been found to contain new and risky substances known as synthetic cannabinoids.”

The statement added: “It is anticipated that counterfeit edible products available on the market are made in clandestine laboratories and the potency and contents of products cannot be guaranteed.

"A number of these products seized recently have been analysed by Forensic Science Ireland and have been found to contain only new and extra risky synthetic cannabinoids and not in fact any THC as indicated on the packaging.”