Cork man convicted of assault says victim was 'away with the fairies'

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted Tony McCormick on the charge of assault causing harm.

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

 A 32-year-old man who denied assaulting an ex-partner of his girlfriend claimed he did not even know the man who was “away with the fairies” to be identifying him as the attacker.

Sentencing of Tony McCormick, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, was adjourned for a victim impact statement to be prepared by the injured party, John McCarthy of Passage West.

Mr McCarthy testified at Cork District Court that he was assaulted by McCormick at Glen Avenue, Cork, and was left bleeding from the nose and mouth and his nose appeared to be displaced.

Mr McCormick was questioned by gardaí and he said he was “living in all different places” at the time and he accepted that his life was hectic.

Asked during the investigation about assaulting an ex-partner of his girlfriend, McCormick replied: “That’s the first I heard of it. I don’t talk (to girlfriend) about ex-partners. He (the complainant) is delusional… I think he’s away with the fairies — I don’t know the man. I don’t know what he’s up to, to be fair.” 

When gardaí told him it was his opportunity to “tell your side of the story”, he replied: “There is no story. He is lying if it comes to me … Nothing to do with me.”

 He denied saying to the injured party, in the area where his girlfriend lives, “What the fuck are you doing here? I told you not to come here”, and following this up by punching him resulting in Mr McCarthy having a broken nose.

He told his solicitor, Eddie Burke: “That wasn’t me at all. I never met him. I've never seen him in my life.” 

Inspector Gillian Sinnott said she found it hard to believe the defendant knew nothing of his girlfriend’s previous relationships. He said they did not ever talk about them. He repeated in relation to the alleged assault: “It wasn’t me, I wasn’t there. It’s a load of lies.” 

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted McCormick on the charge of assault causing harm and adjourned sentencing until February 13.

