Cork woman with 70 theft convictions jailed on three shoplifting charges

A woman who was caught stealing on 70 previous occasions has been jailed for 10 months for three more counts of shoplifting.

Paula Canty, 30, with an address at St Eltin's Crescent, Kinsale, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to the latest offences at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed an overall prison sentence of 10 months on the charges.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the three thefts.

On May 26, 2022, the accused went to Phelan’s pharmacy in Ballintemple, Cork, where a member of staff saw her trying to bite a number of products in an effort to remove security tags. She stole €49.50 worth of property.

On June 7 last, Paula Canty and a man went to Irwin’s pharmacy on Shandon Street and stole items, including razor blades.

The same day, Canty arrived at the late night pharmacy in Blackpool and stole make-up and a rechargeable shaver.

Canty admitted those thefts and also admitted trespassing at a property on South Douglas Road on June 10, 2022. When gardaí met her on that occasion, she had a bag containing stolen property for which she could not account. The property had a total value of €880.

Sergeant Kelleher said the accused had 132 previous convictions including 70 for theft, one for robbery, one for burglary and six for making off without payment for a service.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused was recently given a two-year prison sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the 10 months would run concurrently with that sentence.