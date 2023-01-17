Gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland arrest man in south of country


The operation stems from an investigation opened at the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the FAI and UEFA. File picture

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 10:38
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

As part of the ongoing Operation Brookweed, a planned operation took place in the south of the country on Tuesday morning and the man was arrested by specialist detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit with additional support provided by local units attached to the Southern Region.

"The man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested for the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Southern Region," said a Garda spokesperson.

The latest arrest brings the total number of people arrested as part of Operation Brookweed to 15.

The operation stems from an investigation opened at the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). 

The Garda spokesperson said that "ongoing assistance continues to be provided by INTERPOL officers".

Speaking today, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne said: "Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport. It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.

"The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit will take proactive action where necessary to disrupt such criminality. Match-fixers prey on young and vulnerable players in order to corrupt them for their ends. A conviction for involvement in match-fixing could result in a significant custodial sentence.” 

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to report the matter in confidence to the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line 1800 40 60 80 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or to their local garda station.

