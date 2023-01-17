Cork man who hooked doors in his home to mains electricity sent forward for trial

'There was 230 volts of electricity running through the door handles. This was enough electricity to cause death or serious injury', court heard previously
Frank Buttimer, solicitor, suggested following outline of allegations: 'It might not be as serious as at first appearance.'

Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a 77-year-old man accused of endangering life by allegedly boobytrapping three doors at his home to the electrical mains where someone could have been electrocuted on touching a handle.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that the book had been served on Michael Noel Sheehan of Chimney Field, Glenville, Co Cork, on the endangerment charge.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against Noel Sheehan forward to the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 31.

When the defendant was charged with endangerment, he replied: “I will speak in court.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background allegations previously: “Garda Bryan Murphy and Garda Brian McCabe responded to a call in relation to a welfare check and attended the defendant’s address.

“Gardaí inspected the house and found the living conditions were of poor quality. [They were informed that the defendant] had boobytrapped doors of the house by hooking up the mains power to the door handles.

“Later, a search was carried out by both gardaí and the ESB. The house was made safe by members of the ESB. They discovered that the mains electricity had been hooked up to three internal door handles.

“There was 230 volts of electricity running through the door handles. This was enough electricity to cause death or serious injury. All power was disconnected from the address,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, suggested following this outline of allegations: “It might not be as serious as at first appearance.”

Cork man boobytrapped three doors in his home by hooking them up to mains electricity

