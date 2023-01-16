Homeless man accused of being abusive tells court: 'I was singing'

Paul Daly, who is from Wexford, did not want a solicitor to represent him in court.

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 20:45
Liam Heylin

A 36-year-old homeless who is pursuing a career in music said in relation to the allegation that he was threatening or abusive in Cork city centre on Sunday night: “I was singing.” 

Paul Daly, who is from Wexford, did not want a solicitor to represent him in Cork District Court and he was not inclined to accept Judge Olann Kelleher’s offer to direct him to the probation service for assistance there.

It emerged during a bail application that he does not avail of hostel accommodation and has not applied for social welfare. 

He faces a charge of engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour at St Patrick’s Street.

 Judge Kelleher asked him: “Where do you live — in doorways?” Paul Daly nodded and added: “All over the city … I am living on the streets — bags and bins — anywhere.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the Wexford man: “Why don’t you get social welfare?” He replied: “It’s a choice.”

Addiction

 Asked if had any health concerns, he said he had not but that he was previously an addict. He eventually agreed to have a solicitor represent him at Cork District Court on free legal aid. He told this solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, that this addiction had been “to everything”.

But he said he was not addicted anymore. Asked if he was getting help from anyone in getting clear of addiction, he said: “meself.” 

Faced with a garda objection to him being granted bail, he said he would turn up in court if granted bail and told Judge Kelleher: “It is a career in music I am chasing.”

Judge Kelleher asked: “What sort of music?” He replied: “From my heart.” Judge Kelleher said: “I am going to grant him bail.” 

Turning to the accused, the judge said: “You might not be coping well. Could you be coping better? I am not being smart. I have great sympathy for you.” 

The 36-year-old said: “I appreciate that.” 

Judge Kelleher released the accused on bail to appear on the threatening charge on January 19.

“Where do you play?” the judge asked the defendant in relation to his busking. He replied: “All around the city. I have a guitar. But for the last four months I am just dancing and singing.” 

Judge Kelleher asked: “Irish dancing?”

 The accused man laughed and replied: “No, hip-hop.”

Judge Kelleher said, “I hope you turn up on Thursday. I don’t want you in jail.”

