Corkman who raped younger cousin over 10-year period has sentencing adjourned 

A jury of five women and seven men returned with unanimous verdicts of guilty against the 55-year-old in a trial last October
Corkman who raped younger cousin over 10-year period has sentencing adjourned 

The judge has also sought a prison governor’s report on the prison’s capacity to deal with medical issues suffered by the defendant. File picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 17:45
Liam Heylin

A Cork man facing sentence on Monday for raping and sexually assaulting his younger cousin over a 10-year period from when the victim was only five years old has had sentencing in his case adjourned for a month.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon further adjourned sentencing until February 13. The case was listed for sentence at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today. Now it has been adjourned to the Central Criminal Court sitting in Dublin in a month’s time.

A jury of five women and seven men returned with unanimous verdicts of guilty against the 55-year-old in a trial last October.

They found him guilty on all 33 counts on the indictment that commenced with indecent assaults and sexual assaults but also included both oral rape and anal rape.

A victim impact statement is to be prepared. The judge has also sought a prison governor’s report on the prison’s capacity to deal with medical issues suffered by the defendant. The accused man denied all 33 charges against him.

Alice Fawsitt, prosecution senior counsel, told the jury that the offences were committed many times over a 10-year period. Ms Fawsitt said the two related families were in and out of each other’s homes in County Cork during the period in question.

“It started when the complainant was aged five and the defendant was 18,” Ms Fawsitt SC said. The period of the sexual crimes was from the mid-80s to the mid-90s.

The complainant testified that he used to go to the defendant’s room to play the computer game Killer Gorilla.

Asked how frequently these various sexual assaults occurred, the injured party said that on average it happened approximately “twice a week for 10 years.” It stopped when he was aged 14 or 15. “I stopped putting myself in the position where I was going over there,” the victim testified.

There is a legal prohibition on identification of the parties to this case.

More in this section

Gary Doyle CCJ3 Case dropped against man accused of breaking garda's nose at Garth Brooks gig
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-CASTRES Jurisdiction issue in challenge brought by O'Flynn and O'Gara against third shareholder's PIA
Prisoner Man jailed for trying to have couple killed who were having online affair with his wife
#CourtsCrimePlace: Cork
Behind the bars

Man gets seven years for subjecting ex-partner to horrific 19-hour ordeal after break-in

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s