Man charged over death of 39-year-old in Finglas applies for legal aid

A man charged with causing serious harm in relation to the death of Brian Hogan has applied for free legal aid.

Keith Smithers, of Barry Close in north Finglas, was remanded in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing later in the week.

Mr Hogan, 39, was found seriously injured at a property in Collins Place, Finglas, on Friday night, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Shane Behan, of Finglas Garda Station, told Blanchardstown Court on Monday that the accused made no reply after being cautioned on Sunday, and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Solicitor John Quinn, representing Smithers, said he was not in a position to move the bail application as he needs direction from his client.

He also said Smithers wishes to make an application for free legal aid, saying his client is in receipt of weekly social welfare payments.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions remain outstanding, the court was told.

Judge David McHugh scheduled a possible bail application to be heard on Thursday at 10.30am.

Another man who had been arrested in relation to the investigation has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.