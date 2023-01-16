Man arrested after police vehicle rammed in Derry

A man has been arrested after two police officers were injured when their vehicle was rammed.

Police stopped a car at the junction of Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road in Derry at about 9pm on Friday.

As one officer got out of the police car to speak to the driver, the car was reversed at speed, narrowly missing the officer and another parked vehicle, a police spokesman said.

Police said the suspect drove directly at the officer, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, and then rammed the police vehicle, with the other officer still inside, before fleeing in the direction of Whitehouse Road.

This is the damage caused to one of our cars after it was rammed in the city at the weekend. Two of our officers sustained arm and neck injuries. A man has been arrested in relation to this. More details here: https://t.co/qJQUWWZh38 #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/CpzVv9O92R — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) January 16, 2023

Inspector Ryan Robb said the officers had neck and arm pain as a result of the “despicable incident” and appealed for information about a maroon-coloured Volvo S60, registration UCZ 4284, that was involved.

“We are fortunate we’re not dealing with more serious injuries. The officers were also left shaken by what happened,” he said.

“As inquiries continue, we’re keen to hear from anyone who believes they saw the vehicle involved to get in touch with us which, as a result of the incident, sustained substantial damage to its rear passenger side.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone with dashcam who may have captured the vehicle being driven on Skeoge Road, Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road prior to and after this incident.

“We believe the vehicle also to have been driven into County Donegal at some point after the incident and yesterday afternoon. Again, anyone with information about its movements or whereabouts is asked to call us.”

Inspector Robb added: “Our officers work tirelessly to keep people safe. Attacks like these are unacceptable. Not only were the lives of two of our officers put at risk, there was also potential for serious harm for others in the area at the time,” he said.

“Additionally, our vehicle will be off the road for several weeks for repairs, which means we have one less car at our disposal to respond to incidents and help people when they call us.

“If you have information about this incident, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch. It could make a difference.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1932 of 13/1/23.”

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop, report and remain where an accident has occurred causing injury.