Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Dublin

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the fatal assault which occurred at approximately 7pm on Friday at a domestic residence in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 07:43
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal assault which occurred at approximately 7pm on Friday at a domestic residence in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Two men aged in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Concern growing in Government over slow delivery of housing for refugees

More in this section

Inquest into death of the late, Margaret O'Doherty Day 2 Woman with 'unusually healthy' heart suffered cardiac arrest during dental procedure
Detectives condemn ‘senseless murder’ of father-of-four in Lurgan Detectives condemn ‘senseless murder’ of father-of-four in Lurgan
Husband and wife who were together for 20 years have safety orders against each other Husband and wife who were together for 20 years have safety orders against each other
murderPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Two men in their 30s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.</p>

Murder probe launched as man, 30s, killed in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s