Judge delays return of seized horsebox trailer to woman in Cork on suspicion it is stolen

Gardaí objected to an application by a woman to have a horsebox trailer returned to her on the basis of suspicions that it was stolen property, but she said she bought it through Donedeal from a man who has since died.

Detective Garda David Barry of Fermoy garda station said that on July 14, 2022, a large number of trailers were seized by gardaí in a large-scale operation. At Spring Lane halting site in Cork, 11 trailers were seized. Six of those are believed to be stolen property and are being retained by gardaí, the detective said.

One of those seized and retained was the focus of Kathleen Delaney’s police property application at Cork District Court. Ms Delaney applied to have the Ifor Williams trailer seized from opposite her property at Bay 5, Spring Lane halting site, returned to her.

She said she bought a pony for her son and she needed the trailer to move the animal from place to place. Ms Delaney testified that she spotted the trailer on Donedeal and arranged to meet a man outside a garage in Blarney where he told her it was €1,650. She said they agreed a price of €1,500 and that he gave her back €50 for luck.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked of the man who sold it to her: “Is he here?” She replied: “He is deceased at the moment."

"I bought it in good faith. If I knew it was stolen I wouldn’t have bought it,” she added. Det. Garda Barry said the serial number had been tampered with and altered and was repainted.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí had identified the owners of other trailers through a media campaign and the owners were happy to have their property returned to them. He said the trailer in this case was still being investigated to establish ownership.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would put the case back for two months. “Unfortunately, Ms Delaney has no proof. I am not satisfied. At the side of the road to pay €1,500 and have no proof of who he is or where he comes from and without a scintilla of evidence of a transaction.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for Ms Delaney, said that by the same token the gardaí did not have proof that it was stolen or any statement from someone saying it belonged to them, adding, “Sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander.”