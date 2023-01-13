Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Dublin apartment

The woman, in her 40s, was found unresponsive at the apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, around 10am this morning
Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Dublin apartment

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 13:03
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body at an apartment in Dublin this morning.

The woman, in her 40s, was found unresponsive at the apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, around 10am this morning after gardaí and emergency services were alerted. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene is currently being preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out.

The woman's body remains at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry.

Read More

Neale Richmond to replace Damien English as Minister of State 

More in this section

Second man admits to facilitating murder of Keane Mulready-Woods Second man admits to facilitating murder of Keane Mulready-Woods
'Some' charges against Seán Binder set to be annulled 'Some' charges against Seán Binder set to be annulled
Garda stock Gardaí warn public to be vigilant following fuel thefts in Tipperary
<p>Vincent Parsons died after being beaten to death in Tallaght, Dublin, on August 24, 2019.</p>

Two men sentenced to life for murder of father of two Vincent Parsons at stag party

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s