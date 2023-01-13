Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Dublin apartment

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body at an apartment in Dublin this morning.
The woman, in her 40s, was found unresponsive at the apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, around 10am this morning after gardaí and emergency services were alerted.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The scene is currently being preserved for forensic and technical examination.
The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out.
The woman's body remains at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry.