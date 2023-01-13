Gardaí warn public to be vigilant following fuel thefts in Tipperary

On Tuesday, one house had the full contents of a domestic oil tank taken
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 10:53
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí have warned the public to be vigilant following a number of fuel thefts in Co Tipperary.

The thefts occurred in the Tipperary town area over the past week.

On Tuesday, one house had the full contents of a domestic oil tank taken.

In a separate incident elsewhere in the town, €300 worth of oil was removed from a property.

Both incidents occurred on the same day. 

Gardaí investigating these incidents said no arrests have been made yet.

“Gardaí are appealing to the public to be vigilant, advising householders to check the oil levels in their tanks regularly and where possible, arrange smaller deliveries,” said a spokesman.

To prevent these thefts, gardaí have advised homeowners to install security perimeter lighting around their homes and have shrubs or fencing erected to mask the view of tanks from the roadside.

